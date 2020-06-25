Daniel B.Gibbs, longtime resident of Kalispell, Mont., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Montana Veteran’s Home, at the age of 94.
Dan was born on March 10, 1926, in Port Arthur, Wis., to Byron Gibbs and Nellie (Sigsworth) Gibbs. Dan was the second of 10 children.
Dan served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain during WWII. After the war, he moved to Montana and worked in the copper mines at Anaconda and Butte. He then moved to Milwaukee as an apprentice mechanic. On July 5, 1950 he married Fern White in Ladysmith. They moved to Milwaukee where their first son, John, was born.
Upon completion of his apprenticeship, the family moved to Ladysmith where he worked for Ford Motor Co. Two more sons completed their family, Gerald and Mark. In 1956, they moved to Kalispell, Mont., where he worked for various auto repair agencies. His last job was with the city of Kalispell.
Dan’s loving wife of 43 years, Fern, passed away in June 1993. In September 1997 he married his longtime friend, Geraldine Ross, in Klamath Falls, Ore., at the home of her daughter. They enjoyed 22 years together. He enjoyed showing her Montana by taking Sunday drives in the country.
Dan loved fishing, hunting and camping. He had a great sense of humor and loved to kid around with everyone.
Geraldine’s children were very happy that Dan chose to spend the rest of his life with their mother. They enjoyed the time they got to spend with Dan.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; sons, John (Rhonda), Gerald (Rusty) and Mark (Amy); nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Parmer of Clarkston, Wash.; his brother, Ted Gibbs of Edinburg, Texas and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by three stepchildren, Philip Ross, Mark Ross and Glennis Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Fern, his parents, six sisters and one brother.
Graveside services were held on June 11 at Conrad Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.
Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory in Kallispell, Mont. is serving the family.
