Karen Kerner, age 81, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Radisson.
Karen was born on May 27, 1941, in Chicago, Ill.
Karen is survived by her partner, Daune Thorhaug; her three children, Dan Kerner, Tom Kerner, and Amy Gordon; her grandchildren, Megan Kerner, Caitlin Klapperich, Andrew Kerner and Dylan Kerner; her great-grandchildren, Jayden Kerner, Ivy Yang and Brianna Klapperich; and her sisters, Linda Behm, Jeanie Garrett and Donna Andreson.
Karen grew up in Glen Ellen, Ill., then resettled in Fort Atkinson with Frank Kerner (1939-2013). She was remembered by friends and family as "never having a dull moment" as she entertained the lives of everyone that she crossed. In 2001, Karen and Frank moved to Radisson to live out their retirement together. It was then that Karen started her own quilting business called Creative Quilts out of an old garage that Frank made into a personal workshop for Karen.
Karen was active in the quilting community and helped start local quilters with their own businesses. She was known for her generosity as she often gave away her quilts to people as gifts, local raffles, and even animal shelters with her grandson Andrew. She has won numerous blue ribbons in quilt shows across Sawyer, Rusk and Barron counties.
Karen lived out her last years with her partner, Daune, as they helped each other manage their diabetes.
In March of 2023, Karen was diagnosed with late stage bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) that spread throughout her internal organs. As per her wishes, she lived out the last weeks surrounded by family, relaxing. Although Karen is gone, her memory still lives on through the countless lives of the people that she has touched with her kindness, creativity, and her stories.
She will be buried next to her late husband, Frank, in the Radisson cemetery.
Service information will be known at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.