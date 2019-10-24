Verna Kraeuche

Verna M. Kraeuche, 94, Wausau, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1925, in Weyerhauser, daughter of the late Michael and Pearl (Siejia) Tomczak. On Nov. 15, 1944, she married George Kraeuche in Weyerhauser. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2002.
Among her favorite pastimes were reading, quilting, embroidery and gardening. Verna was also an avid bird watcher. After George’s retirement, the Kraeuches were caretakers at a private resort in Stone Lake.
Survivors include nine daughters, Betty Stiefel of Clintonville, Jane (Louis) Olson of New Glarus, Dianne Burczyk of Port Washington, Judy (Harold) Beise of Young Harris, Ga., Susan Kuester of Wausau, Karen Kraeuche of Blaine, Minn., Mary Ann Kraeuche of Chippewa Falls, Barbara (Gary) Anderson of Austin, Minn. and Laurie Zastrow of Boise, Idaho; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert Tomczak of Bloomer.
Besides her parents and husband, Verna was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Rose; her siblings, Lucille Myczek, Elizabeth Lindblad, George, Bruce, Carl and Steven Tomczak.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau with Rev. Peter Kieffer presiding.
Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
