Verna Kraeuche

Verna M. Kraeuche, 94, Wausau, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The funeral mass will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau with Rev. Peter Kieffer presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.