Dennis Lelm

Dennis W. Lelm, 81, of Glen Flora, died on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Dennis was born on Feb. 6, 1940, to Lester and Irene (Clifford) Lelm.
He married Dorothy Pulaski on April 7, 1979, in Ladysmith. She preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 2018.
Dennis spent his life farming. He was a member of the Gideons and participated in 4-H and the Kinship program for many years. He was the town of True chairman for 25 years. He loved mentoring youth, watching Wisconsin sports and participating in various church activities at Glen Flora Baptist Church where he was a member.
He is survived by his son, Michael Lelm of Washington; step-sons, David (Heidi) Sepanski of Glen Flora and Brad (Angie) Sepanski of Glen Flora; his daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring Valley; his son-in-law, Doug Kainz of Medford; his grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Roger (Sandra) Lelm of Isle, Minn., and Gene Lelm of San Miguel, Calif. and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy and his daughters, Bette Kainz, Tracy Lelm and Beverly Lelm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented