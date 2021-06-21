Virginia Jaskowiak

Virginia G. Jaskowiak, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at AMITA Health Hospice Care in Elk Grove Village, Ill.
Virginia was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Weyerhaeuser, to Edward and Lillian Novak.
She grew up in Weyerhaeuser. She graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in Weyerhaeuser in 1956. After high school she attended college at Wisconsin State University at River Falls, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She worked for the Weyerhaeuser School District at the Island Lake Consolidated School as a teacher for grades 1-6 where she worked for 1 year. She worked for Weyerhaeuser Elementary School teaching first grade for 2 years. Virginia was also an executive secretary for 1 year at Sunbeam in Chicago. After taking time off to raise four children, she worked for Medinah School District for 25 years in various teaching capacities while keeping the books for the family business named Jim’s Painting & Decorating.
Virginia married James in 1961 in Weyerhaeuser. They were happily married for 60 years.
Virginia is survived by her loving spouse, James; sister, Elizabeth (Stanley) Mares of Chetek and brother, Daniel (Diane) Novak of Chetek. She is also survived by her four children, James (Laura) Jaskowiak of Hinckley, Ohio, Jerry Jaskowiak of Medinah, Ill., Janette (James) Klein of Aliso Viejo, Calif. and William Jaskowiak of Medinah, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Joseph A. (Sarah) Jaskowiak, Andrew Jaskowiak, Anna (Brandon) Schweitzer, Joseph W, Emily Jaskowiak, Amanda (Brandon) Pennington, Jerry (Alina) Jaskowiak, James R. Jaskowiak, Emma Klein and Katie Klein and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
