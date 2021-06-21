Virginia Jaskowiak

Virginia G. Jaskowiak, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at AMITA Health Hospice Care in Elk Grove Village, Ill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.