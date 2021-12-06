Jim Czekalski

Jim “Rip” Czekalski was born in Ladysmith, WI on June 12, 1944, to Richard & Mary (Bata) Czekalski. On December 3, 2021 at the age of 77, Jim died peacefully at his home, located on the same property where his family lived at the time of his birth.
He is survived by his daughter Stacey (Craig) Swanson of Chippewa Falls; grandson Elliot Swanson and granddaughter Erica Swanson; brother William Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser, sister Gerry (Barry) Fetting of Abbotsford; sister Linda (Mike) Zajec of Weyerhaeuser; brother Roger (Linda) Czekalski of Rice Lake; and Ken (Joye) Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Mary Czekalski.
Jim graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1962 and joined his father in running their family dairy farm. Farming was not a new job to Jim, as he had contributed to the work throughout his childhood and told stories of driving his first tractor & wagon at the young age of 7. Jim’s youngest brother, Ken, later joined the farm operation and the two brothers continued the business even after their father retired. They sold the cattle and some of the machinery in October 2003, ending Jim’s farming career that spanned 40+ years. Jim took great pride in caring for the cattle and farming the family land. He had a sense of responsibility that was unmatched, and he put in many long, hard hours tending to sick cows, repairing buildings & machinery, planting & harvesting crops, thawing frozen barn pipes in the winter, and making sacrifices to care for the farm and cattle despite any other circumstances. He lived most of his adult life approximately one mile from the farm but would walk there in blizzard conditions in the deepest snow, even before the roads were plowed, to make sure the cows were milked on time.
In 1974, Jim married Kathy Osiecki. They resided in Weyerhaeuser during their married life together and in 1983, their daughter Stacey was born. Jim & Kathy later divorced in 2005.
In 1977, Jim’s hand was badly injured while he was trying to repair a corn picker. His physical strength helped him to fight against the strength of the machine, saving him from worse injury to his hand or arm until his father and brother could free him. Most people would head straight to the hospital for medical care, but Jim’s first priority was to go home, clean up, and change his clothes, as he wanted to look presentable and be respectful. That was his character, and it was rare to see him in town in his barn clothes, or without every hair combed perfectly into place.
In spring 2004 after his farming career had ended, Jim went to work at Walmart in Rice Lake, stocking shelves on the overnight shift. He found the work to be easy in comparison to his farming days and loved the social aspect of the job. On his way to work one night in January 2010, Jim was in a head-on collision when another vehicle crossed the center line into his lane. Both of his legs were badly broken, and Jim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN to begin to repair the damage. Before returning home, Jim spent a total of 3-4 months in physical and occupational therapies, first in a short-term rehab facility in Eau Claire and subsequently at his daughter’s home. His physical injuries healed, and he regained the use of both legs, but the pain did limit his activity tolerance and he retired from Walmart in 2011. By 2015, Jim found himself bored with retirement once again and went to work for his nephew Kyle at Centerline Architectural Supply, doing finishing work on architectural pieces for large buildings. When the work in the shop got to be too much for him, he helped the business by serving as the courier for supplies. He was always a caretaker, wanting to see his family and friends be successful in all their endeavors and to help with that however he could.
Jim was a kind-hearted man who loved life and all the people who were part of it. He loved being a father and was delighted to become a grandfather later in life. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, & grandchildren, and he would tell his grandpa stories to anyone who wanted to listen. Jim cherished the relationship he had with his siblings, and the brothers shared several phone calls per day, every day. He was a friend to so many and always there to help someone who needed it. He thrived on those around him having a good time and was always full of stories and jokes. Jim was authentic and genuine, and he treated everyone the same way, regardless of their social or economic status. Jim was a hard worker and always put forth his best effort because it was the right thing to do. He was an active member of the men’s lodge for the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic church in Weyerhaeuser, and he served on the board for the Town of Strickland for many years. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing. He was an avid gun collector and was always the first to volunteer to walk through the woods on a deer drive, right up to his last day of deer hunting, a short 5 days before his death. He loved to ride his 4-wheeler and could often be found riding through the Blue Hills with family or friends on a summer day. Jim was a lifelong bowler who loved the game, and he was always happy when he and Stacey could bowl together in a tournament. He was an exceptional person who touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Old SS. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser. To be buried in the old cemetery right next to his family hunting land and be eternally on his deer stand was one of Jim’s few requests in life. Following the burial, there will be a gathering at Burdy’s Bar in Weyerhaeuser to share stories & memories in celebration of Jim’s life.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 10 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will begin at 7:00 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.
