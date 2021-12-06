Jim Czekalski

Jim “Rip” Czekalski was born in Ladysmith, WI on June 12, 1944, to Richard & Mary (Bata) Czekalski. On December 3, 2021 at the age of 77, Jim died peacefully at his home, located on the same property where his family lived at the time of his birth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Old SS. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser. To be buried in the old cemetery right next to his family hunting land and be eternally on his deer stand was one of Jim’s few requests in life. Following the burial, there will be a gathering at Burdy’s Bar in Weyerhaeuser to share stories & memories in celebration of Jim’s life.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 10 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will begin at 7:00 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.