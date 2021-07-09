Senon Medina, Jr., 74, of Jump River, and Houston, Texas, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2020.
Senon was born on June 3, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to the late Senon and Sarah (Guerra) Medina, and was raised in Houston. Senon possessed an extraordinary talent for music, and during his high school years, he and several musically talented friends formed a jazz/rock & roll/blues/Spanish music band (The Sultans), for which he played alto and tenor saxophones and performed vocal back-up. The band remained fully booked throughout their high school years, as they performed in some of the most popular clubs in Houston during that era, performing as the opening act for several of the greats, including Little Richard, Gene Chandler, the Jaguars, the Crystals, Big Sambo, James Brown, and BB King. There were times, as well, when Senon joined the headliner bands as their saxophone player. After graduating from Jefferson Davis Senior High magnet school in 1965, Senon married his high-school sweetheart, Dee (divorced in 1982), and they had two sons together, Michael and Adam. Senon served in the army during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1968 as a 101st Airborne Division Ranger- Reconnaissance.
Following his military service, Senon worked as a supervisor and Union President in the U.S. Postal Service, and later worked for Firestone Tire, where he assumed regional oversight of bookkeeping. During this time, he also earned a degree in chemical engineering from San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, and a degree in fire science/firefighting from Texas A&M University, and was certified as an incident commander. Senon worked in operations management in the petrochemical industry for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he excelled in his industry and was often solicited by competing companies for his expertise. This led to becoming self-employed from 2007-18, where he worked as a consultant and senior technical writer in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, writing compliance procedures and process flow procedures. Many of his procedures were adopted as the worldwide standards. He also performed compliance audits of oil and gas companies. His work often required overseas travel, and travel was one of Senon’s passions. He has worked in Venezuela, Indonesia, Africa, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad.
Cooking was another of Senon’s passions and he was an excellent cook, famous amongst family and friends for his savory brisket. He also loved fishing, landscaping projects, listening to music and hanging out with his family, friends, and dogs.
Senon was united in marriage to Laurie (Beadles) Medina on Aug. 13, 1988, and as a husband, he was most attentive, loving and supportive. As a father and grandfather, he was always available to provide guidance, with love and wisdom. His siblings, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members often sought him out for his company, wisdom, and advice. His friends have counted him on their shortest lists, reserved only for those with the utmost in loyalty and trustworthiness. And, his God… calls him a “friend of God” and a “man after My own heart.” Foremost in Senon’s life has been his relationship with Christ.
Senon is survived by his wife; sons, Adam and Michael (Malena) Medina; grandson, Max Medina; great-grandson, Ebin Medina; great-granddaughter, Olivia Medina; sister, Margaret (Vincent) Moreno and brother, Frederick Medina. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Hope Mata; his brothers, Daniel and Joseph Medina; his sister-in-law, Frances (Frederick) Medina; and his sister and brother-in-law, Hortense and Michael Valdez.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 23, at the Jump River Community Center, with visitation from 1-1:30 p.m., and the service at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Luke Geraty of Red Bluff Vineyard Church in Red Bluff, Calif. will officiate.
