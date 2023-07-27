Donna Frey

Donna Jean Frey, 71, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, in a house fire.
Donna was born on Nov. 26, 1951, in Idaho and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1977 she married James Frey in Pocatello, Idaho, and they moved to the Ladysmith area in 2007.
Donna enjoyed working in her lawn and taking care of her flowers.
Survivors include her two brothers, John Hurd of American Falls, Idaho, and Allan Broodbent; and her niece, Jaquetta Garner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James in November 2012; her brother, Larry Hurd and her sister ,Nancy.
A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Riverside Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
