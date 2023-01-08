Robert W. Ridenour, 64, of Exeland, died on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1958, in Sadalia, Mo., to Bill and Doris (Pooler) Ridenour.
He liked to drive truck and do woodworking.
He is survived by his mother, Doris McFarland of Exeland; sister, Janette of Dallas, Wis.; nephew, Michael Paddock and great-nephew, Jason Paddock of Dallas, Wis.; step-brother, Kevin (Heidi) McFarland and lots of aunts, uncles and grandparents.
No services will be held at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
