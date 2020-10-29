Robert D. Cynor, 87, of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home under the care of Hope Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at St. John's Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Vijay Kumar Madani officiating. Burial will follow in the Bohemian National Cemetery north of Cadott. Military honors will be provided by the York-Kolar American Legion Post 316 from Sheldon.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-5 p.m, Sunday, Nov. 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.
