Louis Paffel, Sr.

Louis William Paffel, Sr., 79, of Ingram, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Barron.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Spooner, to George and Lena (Lewis) Paffel. Lena passed away and George later married Opal Sanders. Hewas a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Louis and Vicki Luedtke were married on Jan. 14, 1967, in Eau Claire, and moved to Ingram in 1990 from the Sheldon and Holcombe area. He and Vicki owned and operated the Horseshoe Bar and Café for 33 years.
Louis also was the president of the Rusk County Tavern League, on the Ingram Village Board, a member of the pool league, he threw horseshoes and played cards and was a member of the Ingram Community Club.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki; son, Louis, Jr. (Candy) Paffel of Colfax; honorary son, Greg Orheim of Ladysmith; daughters, Pamela (Dominic) Rutledge of New Richmond, Shaumarie (Raymond) Miller of Holcombe and Katheryn (Paul) Fiebig of Glen Flora; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and sisters, Phyliss (Chuck) Sanders of New Port Richie, Fla., Diana (Larry) Melton of Spooner and Ilene Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev. and many nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Paffel and brother-in-law, Tim Thompson.
A Celebration of Life for Louis W. Paffel, Sr. will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at Ingram Park.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
