Robert Wicik

Robert W. “Bob” Wicik, 85, of Tony, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Bob was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Cook County, Ill., to Martin and Anna (Busnar) Wicik. He married Marjorie Lou Stoker on May 10, 1958, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong area resident of Tony and enjoyed hunting with “The Gang”, fishing, riding 4-wheeler with neighbors, snowmobiling and having his class lunches every first Tuesday of the month.
He loved having tractor pulling contests when he was farming. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers and ended up cursing after most games. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Marge; one daughter, Debra (Dan) Peters of Balsam Lake and their two sons, Koty and Brock Peters and one son, Daniel (Lisa) Wicik of Ladysmith and their two children, Ryan and Hayley Wicik; daughter-in-law, Tammy Wicik and her son, Justin (Misty); three great-grandchildren and one brother, Milan Wicik of Palos Hills, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Anna Wicik; son, Scott A. Wicik in 1983; brother, Martin Vicik and sister, Betty Christakes.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor Christopher Martin and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tony Cemetery at a later date.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.