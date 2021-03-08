Sharon Cicha

Sharon Marie Cicha, age 74, of Glen Flora, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at The Homeplace of Stanley Memory Care Facility.
Sharon was born July 20, 1946, to Alvin (Tony) and Angeline (Smith) Larson in Medford. She grew up on a farm in the Township of Holway in Taylor County where she attended Golden Willow, an elementary one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Medford High School in 1964, then attended Taylor County Teachers College in Medford for two years. Sharon went on to teach first and second grade in Deer Park, Amery District, for two years, then continued her career teaching combination grades of second, third and fourth in the Hawkins-Ladysmith District for 37 more years. While there she traveled to Stevens Point on weekends and attended summer school to complete her bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education in 1972.
She retired from her beloved Hawkins School in 2005. She continued devoting her life to children through substitute teaching at Hawkins and Flambeau Schools. In addition Sharon loved teaching Vacation Bible School at Glen Flora Lutheran Church.
Sharon and James Cicha, her husband of 44 years, were married on Oct. 23, 1976, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith. They built their home and life together with their three children outside of Glen Flora where they could enjoy the open air, nature, and be close to family.
Sharon absolutely loved to dance polkas and waltzes, and even square danced in her youth. She played piano all her adult life, sang for numerous weddings and community/church choirs, taught Sunday School at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Holway Church and then Catechism at St. Anthony’s in Tony, was the song leader at St. Augustine in Ingram and then at St. Mary’s of Hawkins for many years.
She loved to visit with her good friends and family. Every chance she got, Sharon was traveling to spend time with her grandchildren. The remainder of her spare time was spent reading her favorite Louis L’Amour Western novels.
After years of decline due to Alzheimer’s, she leaves behind a devoted husband, Jim Cicha; her children, Andy (Michelle) Cicha of Bloomer, Julianna (Kurt) Kuzulka of Howards Grove and David (Keesha) Cicha of Ladysmith and four grandchildren, Koralyn, Kurt J, Kalvin and Kendrick Kuzulka. She is also survived by her siblings, Karen Larson, Janet (Jim) Sova, Duane (Debbie) Larson and Lester (Tammy) Larson; brother-in-law, Jim Bach and many nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin & Angeline Larson, sister Sandra Bach, and brother Jerry Larson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Tony, with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing was Monday morning at the church from 9-10:30 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.