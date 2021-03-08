Sharon Cicha

Sharon Marie Cicha, age 74, of Glen Flora, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at The Homeplace of Stanley Memory Care Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Tony, with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing was Monday morning at the church from 9-10:30 a.m.