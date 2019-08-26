James Turner, Jr.

James "Jim" Bert Turner, Jr., 77 years, 28,376 days or 932 months and nine days old, finished his earthly adventures and mischief and reunited with friends and loved ones in Heaven to begin his eternal shenanigans on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Born Dec. 12, 1941, in Park Falls, to James Bert Turner and Gertrude (Norlan) Turner, Jim was the first born of their four children, and the last of them to leave this earth.
In 1943, his family moved to Ladysmith. He remained there for his entire life, with the exception of a stint in Madison, where he attended the University of Wisconsin.
Jim was an extremely hard-working man; as a child he picked beans and lifeguarded at the beach. At the age of 13, he began working at the Miner Theatre, which became more than just a job to him. It became his life’s passion. He continued to work and live there, until last year when his health began to deteriorate.
As an adult, in addition to the Theatre, Jim always held at least two other jobs to provide for his family. He was an all around “handy man”. If the job paid cash, he could do it, he’d say. He worked at Waller’s Auto Body, became an EMT, went on to become the Rusk County Emergency Government Director as well as the county’s Ambulance Service Coordinator.
Throughout this time, Jim also drove school bus for Bill and Pete Pfalzgraf. If you were lucky enough to be on his route, you’ll remember being treated to an A&W, and in later years DQ, ice cream cone at the end of each school year. There always seemed to be more kids on his bus that day, but Jim never said anything. If you were on the bus, you got a treat. That was just his way.
Jim truly loved life, and the love he had for his family was unconditional. He was so proud of each one of his children, grandchildren and great grand children. With as many of them as there are, it was a good thing he had such an excellent memory, so he could remember each of their names.
Towards the end of his life, while his mind and his mouth were still sharp as a tack, his body was a little worse for the wear. One of his grandsons recently mentioned to him how upset he was that he looked so rough. Jim simply looked at him and said, “You know kid, I’ve genuinely enjoyed living every minute of my life, and getting to the point of looking this bad!”
Jim is being reunited, in death, with his parents; his sister; two brothers; his first wife, Cheryl Byrd and their infant son, James David; and his daughter, Krista Ann, whom he had with his second wife.
He is survived by his wife, of nearly 43 years, Shelly (Swanson) Turner, at home; daughters, Mary Turner (Ryan Pospisil) of Tony, Dona (Edmund) Clark of Minneapolis, Minn., Amanda Turner of Eau Claire and Jami (Daniel) Jacobs of Waynesboro, Ga.; his son, James Bert Turner III of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Brandon (Jenny) Kidd, Krystina (Chris) Melone, Brianna Potter, Jackson (Caroline) Jenkins, Adam Clark, Audrey Jenkins, John Clark and Ezra Jacobs and great-grandchildren, Izsadora, Bella, Logan and Linkin.
He is further survived by countless treasured family members and friends, as well as, his beloved “therapy dog” Chewbarka.
A Celebration of Life will be held in late December. More information, on the location day and time, will be made available closer to the date.
