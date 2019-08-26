James Turner, Jr.

James "Jim" Bert Turner, Jr., 77 years, 28,376 days or 932 months and nine days old, finished his earthly adventures and mischief and reunited with friends and loved ones in Heaven to begin his eternal shenanigans on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held in late December. More information, on the location day and time, will be made available closer to the date.