Louise Mae Kron, of Conrath, passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 94. Louise was born to Henry and Minta (Gordon) Pake on Dec. 13, 1925. She was the second born of eight children.
Despite growing up in the Great Depression, Louise often spoke lovingly of her family and childhood memories. In 1944, Louise graduated from Holcombe High School with Valedictorian honors. She married Raymond Kron on Dec. 9, 1944 and together they had 10 children.
Louise retired as Program Director in December 1994 from Indianhead Community Action Agency after 20 years of service. She also worked at The Chateau Supper Club and Foster’s Steak House, where she was famous for her Old Fashions. She enjoyed arts & crafts and was a member of The Red Hat Society and The Marshall Homemakers.
Louise was the proud mother of 10 children and devoted her life to raising her family. Her family will miss her dearly.
Louise is survived by her children Peter (Gayle), Dennis (Diane), Tom (Roxanne), Nancy (Bernie) Repka, Gary (Barb), Tracy (Gary) Kostick, Randy (Sue), Jeanie (Dave) Dernovsek, daughter-in-law Judy and son-in-law Phillip Keiser, 38 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Robert (Lorraine) Pake, Gilbert Pake and David (Paula) Pake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Phillip and daughter Janet; her sisters Arlyn Haase, Lorraine Haase, Vivian Wallace and Joyce Cizek.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Sheldon, with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. before the service Monday at the Church. Interment will be in the Flambeau Cemetery, in Holcombe.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell will assist with the arrangements. Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com
