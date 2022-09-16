Mary Frances Leroux, age 67, of Madison, passed away due to heart failure on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center under the care of SSM Health Hospice and Palliative care and SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center
Mary was born to Jean and George Leroux. She was born in Ladysmith, and lived in Chicago for a few years before moving to Sheldon, where she spent most of her childhood. She was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Flambeau High School in Tony in 1973 and from UW-Eau Claire with a business degree in 1977. She worked in many areas of hospitality management before working for Kayser Ford in Madison until her retirement in 2019.
Mary enjoyed spending time with family, playing board games, puzzles, Yahtzee, annual family reunions and “sister trips." She also loved baking, quilting, and crocheting. Mary was filled with faith in God, she belonged to Bible study groups through City Church and Door Creek Church, where she found lasting friendships.
She loved her cats Chloe, Pepper, Tigger, Sophie and Katie. She often lent a listening ear to those in need and crocheted blankets for those in need of warmth and comfort. Mary achieved her goal of being published with her book of poems, “From My Heart to Yours”.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jean Leroux.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, John (Wendy), George (Ann), Jeff (Anita), Andy, Lisa (Glen), Judy, Irene (Harvey), Dianne and Suzanne; many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and her cats, Sophie and Katie.
The family of Mary Leroux thanks SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, Hospice and Palliative care, SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center, UW health and Mary’s special friends, Brenda Seubert and Sue Heidemann for their care.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Avenue Madison, at the Colorful Shelter at 3:30 p.m. Casual dress attire.
