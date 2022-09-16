Mary Leroux

Mary Frances Leroux, age 67, of Madison, passed away due to heart failure on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center under the care of SSM Health Hospice and Palliative care and SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Avenue Madison, at the Colorful Shelter at 3:30 p.m. Casual dress attire.