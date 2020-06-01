Mary Miller

Mary Consuelo Miller, 89, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith.
Mary was born on April 7, 1931 in Orme, Texas, to Elijio and Elvira Flores Castro. On Jan. 22, 1952, she married Robert J. Miller in Battle Creek, Mich. and they moved to Rusk County in 1970.
Mary was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Republican Party, the outreach program from Our Lady of Sorrows and the Past Business Owners of Ladysmith.
Survivors include four sons, Isaac and Paul, both of Ladysmith, Peter of Eau Claire and Michael of Anchorage, Alaska; two daughters, Marie Brantley of Cokato, Minn., Margaret (Albert) Jennerman of DePere and Susanne (Glenn) Felske of Jim Falls; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Linda (Ricardo) Robles of Hortonville and siblings, Reyes (Barbara) Castro, Gilbert (Pamela) Castro, Ester (Gene) Sellers and Ramona (Paul) Boonstra.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; son, Frederick; step-children, Robert Miller, Jr., Rodney Miller and Renata Miller Stusek and siblings, Alejandro Castro, Rudy Castro, Josephina Cortez, Gloria Rocha and Benito Perez.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented