Doris Woebbeking

Doris Alta Marie Dutkiewicz Woebbeking, 90, entered her eternal rest because of Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 6, Epiphany, the festival of enlightenment and lights, 2022. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, June 4, 2022, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. A lite lunch will follow the service. A private family internment will follow at a later date.