Doris Woebbeking

Doris Alta Marie Dutkiewicz Woebbeking, 90, entered her eternal rest because of Jesus on January 6, Epiphany, the festival of enlightenment and lights, 2022.
She was born to Stanley and Helen (Ambrose) Dutkiewicz on June 1, 1930, on a farm near Ladysmith, Wisconsin, in a log cabin original to the farm built by her grandfather and dad. She graduated from Flambeau High School (the Tony Tornadoes), in Tony, Wisconsin, in 1948. During World War II her family moved to Milwaukee to help with the war effort when she was in 7th or 8th grade. They later returned to their family farm.
After graduating from high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked in the Master Craft padlock factory. On her travels is when she met Ray, her husband of 71 years. They were married November 14, 1950. They first lived together in Little Falls, Minnesota, where her first child, Joan, was born prematurely. When her husband’s father died, she and Ray agreed to run the family farm, Ray left the Air Force, and they moved to the family farm where Ray was born, not far from the farm where Doris was born. About 1958 they left the farm and moved to Conrath to a renovated church-turned-home. Ray and Doris turned the church (Immanuel Lutheran Church) into their home.
Doris worked at many jobs outside the home; a telephone operator (she always knew who her kids were calling and what they were doing), as a waitress at different restaurants, bartender, book keeper for a beer distributor, office manager and book keeper for Bell Telephone in Ladysmith, and finally as a customer service person and book keeper for the Pioneer Bank in Ladysmith retiring at age 65.
She loved the outdoors and especially gardening having canned thousands of jars of vegetables in her life.
Doris and Ray enjoyed fishing in the summertime and snowmobiling in the winter.
She and her husband moved from their home of 30 years outside Tony, Wisconsin to Mondovi Wisconsin in 2017. The past number of years they have wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Ray and had 5 children: Joan (Brian) Atkinson, Paul (Debra), Dana (deceased), Mark (Sandy) and Kevin (Char), 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald Dutkiewicz.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, June 4, 2022, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. A lite lunch will follow the service. A private family internment will follow at a later date. Please, no flowers or plants. Instead, memorials to St John’s Lutheran Church, Ladysmith would be much appreciated.
