Duane Butler

Duane Casper Butler, age 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla.
Duane was born in Ladysmith, on July 20, 1933, to Casper and Eunice Butler of Winter. He graduated from Winter High School in 1951. He went to UW-River Falls and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture, science and industrial arts in 1955.
Duane married his childhood sweetheart, Janet E. Bishop on Oct. 1, 1955. They lived in Red Wing, Minn., where Duane was employed by the county agriculture office. They moved from Red Wing to Hawkins, where he started his teaching career. They then moved from Hawkins to a farm on Highway W in Winter. He taught in the Winter, Phillips, and Ladysmith school districts retiring from the Ladysmith School District. He received his master's degree in industrial safety from UW-Stout in 1979. Duane and Janet later moved to Florida to live with their daughter.
Duane was involved with the FFA programs, coached basketball and taught drivers education. After retiring from teaching he continued the construction business, farming and logged in the winter months.
Duane’s favorite time was spent with his family going on hayrides, camping and just having his kids home on the farm. Duane and Janet loved taking rides out to watch the cows, especially with their grandchildren.
Duane and Janet have five children, Pamela (Timothy) of Ladysmith, Pauline (Scott) of Eau Claire, Patti (James) of Polk City, Fla., Gary (friend, Kaylyn) of Polk City, Fla and Peggy (Jon) of Hayward.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Janet; five children; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack (Lou) and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Eunice; his sister, Maurine and his brother-in-law, Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Winter, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be in the spring in Winter Cemetery.
For additional information, contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609.
Leave condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
