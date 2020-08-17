Von L. Baughman, 71,of Sheldon, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at the church and again on Friday for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
