Margaret Ferry

Margaret (Fandel) Ferry, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via livestream may visit Margaret’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Monday. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.