Christopher Johnson

Christopher J. Johnson, 57, of Tony, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Carrollton, Ga.
Chris was born on Nov. 14, 1965, in Dixon, Ill. He is the son of Lawrence J. Johnson and Charlene Glenn Johnson. He moved to Tony in 1969 with his family and has lived and worked in the community since.
Chris married Tracy Nelson on June 23, 2001.
Chris is survived by his wife, Tracy; son, Alex; stepchildren, Samantha, Jennifer, and Dylan; six grandchildren and his mother Charlene Johnson of Amboy, Ill. He is further survived by two brothers, Donald Madden of Amboy, Minn., and Jeffrey Madden of Bruce; two sisters, Penny (David) Gerberding of Sheldon and Lisa Johnson of Amboy, Ill., and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Johnson; nephew Tony Madden; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Charlotte Glenn of Amboy, Ill., and father-in-law, Tom Nelson of Ladysmith.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m., Sept. 30, at the Inn Between on County I in Tony.
