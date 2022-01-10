Michael Morris

Michael D. “Myke” Morris, 69, of Bruce, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1952, to Monroe “Pat” Morris III and Edyth Morris.
Myke worked as a sprinkler fitter until he retired in Sun Prairie. He then moved to Bruce to spend his retirement years in the quiet of the country, with his sister and brother-in-law.
Myke enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cribbage, spending time with family and cheering on the Packers and Sconi. Myke also enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his family and friends watching the hummingbirds and solving the problems of the world. He also had a love of all kinds of music, but especially Frank Zappa and jazz.
Myke had a good sense of humor, a willingness to help and a sense of adventure. He also had an infectious laugh and a contagious smile.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Monroe Morris IV.
Mike is survived by his three sons; Cos of Neenah, Myles and his wife, Lindsay, of Brookfield, Morgan, and his wife, Lizz, of Neenah. His 4 grandchildren; Lucy Morris, Owyn Morris, Emyt Morris, and Grahm Morris. Myke is also survived by his sisters; Wendy St.Aubin and her husband Vern and Denise Morris. Nephews; Gabe St.Aubin and his one child Noah, Gideon St.Aubin and his wife Erin and their 2 children Breelynd and Ezra, his niece Shannon and her husband, Matthew, and their two children, Ian and Tye.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.