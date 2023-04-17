Marjorie Sorensen

Marjorie Ann Sorensen, 86, of Bruce, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in Stambaugh, Mich., to Michael and Laura (Adesawich) Michlin. She loved cooking, gardening, fishing and spending time with her loved ones; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Christian Sorensen of Bruce and Terry Sorensen of Ladysmith; daughter, Laura (Mike) Christiansen of Rice Lake; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Sorensen of Franksville and son-in-law, Matt Stine
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice Sorensen on March 10, 1988; son, Gary and his wife, Cheri Sorensen; daughter, Michelle Stine; grandson, Dylynn Sorensen; brother, Joseph Michlin and sisters, Agnes Phillips, Elaine Maki and Marie Fifield.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
