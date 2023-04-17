Marjorie Sorensen

Marjorie Ann Sorensen, 86, of Bruce, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home.