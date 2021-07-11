Wayne Kostka

Wayne Michael Kostka, of rural Osseo, died at home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, July 12, at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church in Brackett, rural Fall Creek, where a rosary service will be recited, Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the church. A visitation will also be 1 hour prior to a mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating and Father Peter Kieffer concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery next to the church.