Wayne Kostka

Wayne Michael Kostka, of rural Osseo, died at home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
From the foundation to the cornerstone of each aspect of life, Wayne will be remembered by many sitting and watching his grandchildren play any and all sports.
From coast to coast and overseas many will remember their journey together in search of that perfect piece of cheese to an even more delicious slice of meat, to just the right sunset or view of a barn, bridge or castle. He was often on a journey or drive to find a peaceful conversation or game of cards.
Wayne was an aficionado of many different aspects of life. A few of his favorites were rocks, painting, pottery, hunting, cooking, gardening and birds.
Wayne preached and taught by example that the harder you work each day the more you’ll enjoy your resting and vacations.
Every season of life has its beauty and special time. A favorite season of Wayne’s happened to be November. He loved the quiet of his deer stand, listening for just the right words to greet all his loved ones with his forever remembered Christmas letters. A perfect end to each day for him was thanking God for the beauties and wonders of this earth; holding the hand of the love of his life with Rocky at their feet, watching the moonflowers open at just the right moment or watching the ember of a fire float off into the air. Whether it was the warmth of the fire inside while he watched it snow or the light of the fire after one of the many, many pizza parties and gatherings he loved.
May we all remember that very special moment or two we got to share with Wayne, our Husband, Brother, Dad, Grandfather and Friend.
Wayne was born on June 21, 1951, to Michael and Gladys (Callaway) Kostka. He married Carla Guns on July 12, 1969, and they had four children, Barry (Jeannie), Jason (Roberta), Ryan (Charly) and Cortney (Ryan) Patrow. He is survived by all four of his children; his wife, Carla, and his siblings, Bruce and Brad Kostka, Cindy (Robert) Brunette, Deanna (Kelly) Roberts and Mark (Mary) Kostka. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, Cole (Emma), Cody (Leeza), Brock, Bret, Jacob, Kylie, Jaxon, Lily, Mason, Jamison, Analyn, Payton, Riley, Chase, Casey, Kari, Lexi, Olivia, Annika, Abigail.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Scott.
Wayne taught Art K-12 and coached at Weyerhaeuser Public School for five years. He then started his stone masonry business which is still a family business today. The family farm was always his hobby out of control.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, July 12, at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church in Brackett, rural Fall Creek, where a rosary service will be recited, Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the church. A visitation will also be 1 hour prior to a mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating and Father Peter Kieffer concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery next to the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to support youth in sports and education.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
