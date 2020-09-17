Douglas Lebal

Douglas “Pugs” Lebal, 61, of Hawkins, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born in Minnesota and adopted at six months by Donald and Lorraine Lebal.
He owned and operated Northwoods Forestry Logging since the age of 19. He cut his last tree shortly before he passed. Two years ago he met a half sister and had a loving relationship with her and her family.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Merriam; three stepchildren, Amber Jenness Moore of Appleton, Bo Jenness of Presque Isle, Charles (Diana) Jenness of Los Angeles, Calif. and his sister, Joy (Robin) Engebretson of Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lorraine (Kermsee) Lebal.
He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His sense of humor and huge smile will be greatly missed.
A small family gathering will be held with a Celebration of Life in the future.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
