James Hopkins

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, James A. Hopkins, loving husband of Winifred and father of seven children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92.
James was born Feb. 13, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., to Evan Sr. and Ruth Hopkins.
James loved gardening, canning and drying foods with his wife, Winifred. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved doing projects of all sorts. He was generous and kind and had many friends.
James was preceded in death by his father, Evan Sr.; mother, Ruth; brother, Evan and sister, Lucille.
He is survived by his wife, Winifred; sister, Karen and children, James Evan, Gloria, Jeannie, Chris, Sandy, Sherry and Jamie as well as several step-children, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced this spring.
