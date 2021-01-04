Mary Kuznar

Mary Helen Kuznar passed-away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Eau Claire.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1934, to John and Mary Sokolowski.
Mary grew up on the family farm in the South Fork Township of Hawkins.
She married Andrew Kuznar in 1957. They ran the Kuznar Family Farm in South Fork.
Together, they raised five children: Perry (Kathy) of Eau Claire, Jean (Charlie) of Schiocton, Randy (Dana) of Birchwood, Karen of East Bethel, Minn. and John (Lisa) of Hawkins.
Mary was a prolific gardener, canner, baker and cook.
She grew beautiful flowers, with her favorite peonies surrounding her house.
Her gardens were always large, beautiful and abundant. She canned many garden fruits and vegetables. Her pickles were delicious. Her pork sauerkraut casserole was always a church dinner hit.
Her fresh-baked bread and buns were the perfect complement to her hearty farm meals.
Christmas treats were many and scrumptious. Her apricot Kolaczki cookies were a Polish Family favorite. Fudge, divinity, angel food candy and many other delights were holiday staples. If you did not gain a few pounds around the holidays, you were not at her place.
Mary worked outside the farm for Conwed Corporation in Ladysmith. She helped to produce office cubicle systems. She later worked for Rockwell Automation in Ladysmith, assembling control system equipment. She also worked as a cook for the Flambeau Correctional Institute in rural Winter. She became a de facto mentor to young inmates looking for positive guidance in their lives.
Mary had a beautiful singing voice. She was a member of the St. Mary of Czestochowa parish choir for many years.
Her life was serving others. Even after many serious health issues, she was always thinking of other people. She had a strong spiritual life which showed through in all her actions.
She is survived by her children; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and sisters, Helen, Lottie and Jennie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; brothers, Tony, Harry, Eddie, Walter and Peter; sisters, Ann, Josephine, Sophie and Elaine and son-in-law, Steve Howe.
After Andrew passed-away, her home companion for many years was a beautiful long-haired orange cat named Chubby. Mary also loved the many birds that visited the farm, especially the chickadees and hummingbirds.
Mary thanks the doctors, nurses, and care staff of various facilities for her care over the last few years. These include Care Partners Assisted Living in Ladysmith and Eau Claire, Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith and Eau Claire, Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation in Altoona, Dove South Rehabilitation and Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services are on Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Hawkins at 11 a.m., with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Viewing will be at the church from 9:30-11 a.m., before the service.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
If attending the service, please follow COVID-19 protocols.
Arrangements are with Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith at www.nash-jackan.com.
