Mary Kuznar

Mary Helen Kuznar passed-away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Eau Claire. Services are on Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Hawkins at 11 a.m., with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Viewing will be at the church from 9:30-11 a.m., before the service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.