Juliana Blaylock, 79, of Sumner, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Linn Haven Nursing Home in New Hampton.
Juliana was born on June 19, 1941, in Ladysmith, to Herman and Theresa (Arts) Tennessen. She graduated from Ladysmith High School.
Juliana worked as an X-ray technician in Oklahoma City. She later moved back to Sumner to be closer to family.
She was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous. She enjoyed traveling, singing, reading books while drinking coffee and was a wonderful singer.
Juliana is survived by her siblings, Mary (Norb) Gansen in Cresco and Robert (Sue) Tennessen of Minneapolis, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Dorothy Mangan and her beloved dog, Calvin.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Joe Tennessen, Charles Tennessen and Raymond Tennessen; her sister, Ann Moscicki and a sister in infancy, Mary Therese.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Daniel Knipper officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour preceding the service. The family invites all that are unable to attend in person to a live-stream of the service on S.K. Rogers Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.
S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is overseeing arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.