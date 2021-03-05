Juliana Blaylock, 79, of Sumner, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Linn Haven Nursing Home in New Hampton. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Daniel Knipper officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour preceding the service. The family invites all that are unable to attend in person to a live-stream of the service on S.K. Rogers Funeral Home's Facebook page.