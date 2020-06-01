Kenneth Knecht

Kenneth Jack Knecht, 75, of Holcombe, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, May 22, 2020, due to pneumonia.
Kenneth became ill with pneumonia around April 26, 2020. His pneumonia did not respond to antibiotic treatment.
He was born in Chippewa Falls on July 24, 1944, to Walter Sr. and Geraldine (McLaughlin) Knecht. Kenneth resided in many places over the years, living primarily in Chippewa Falls and lastly Holcombe for the past 37 years. Kenneth married May Marie Knecht (Wolter) in Milwaukee on June 14, 1969.
Kenneth was a “jack of all trades,” working for various businesses in the area of landscaping, logging, heavy equipment driver, construction and OTR trucker.
He has history of self-employment in the areas of tree trimming and excavating/landscaping. His self-employment brought him much satisfaction between his equipment breaking down which was a constant issue.
He is survived by his wife, May; children, Juanita Knecht and Shawnee Slinker (Knecht), both of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Maranda and Aryan and his brother, Henry (Kathleen) Knecht of West Allis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Teddy, Beverly, Evelyn and Cherry Lou and his brothers, Wally and Alvin.
Per Kenneth’s wishes, he was cremated with no visitation or service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith assisted the family.
Special recognition goes out to Al and Irene Przybylski of Chippewa Falls for their loving and supportive involvement in Kenneth’s childhood. Kenneth will be missed dearly by his family and the numerous friends he had made over the years. Kenneth had a unique love language that made those he loved feel loved. He always went to the beat of his own drum, and he confidently chose the way he wanted to live and leave this world. Kenneth left this world feeling loved, supported, safe and peaceful with his family in the comforts of his home as were his wishes.
