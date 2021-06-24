Rev. Sandra “Sandy” Elizabeth Hamilton, 80, of Eau Claire,, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her place of residence under the loving care of Heartland Hospice and the staff at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility in Colby.
Sandra was born to Frederick and Dorothy Henderson on March 27, 1941. After graduating from high school, Sandra, a native of Wisconsin, attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a BS of Home Economics in 1963. She married Robert Hamilton in 1967. Together they raised five sons, Jerome, Tom, Mark, Patrick and Matthew. Later in life, she followed her dreams and God’s calling and graduated with a Master of Divinity at the Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. She then started her Ministry and preached throughout northern Wisconsin until she retired about five years ago. She lived in Eau Claire the last 15 years.
She loved helping others; it was her life’s passion to be other-centered. She had the biggest heart and would help any person in need. She was truly selfless.
Sandra is survived by her brother, Frederick of Tony; her four sons, Jerome of Fairborn, Ohio, Mark (Joan) of Caldwell, Idaho, Patrick (Linda) of Tulare, Calif., and Matthew (Stacie) of Rib Lake; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Dorothy; her husband, Robert and son, Tom.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Methodist Church, in Ladysmith, with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
