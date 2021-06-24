Rev. Sandra “Sandy” Elizabeth Hamilton, 80, of Eau Claire,, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her place of residence under the loving care of Heartland Hospice and the staff at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility in Colby. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Methodist Church, in Ladysmith, with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.