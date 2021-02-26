Elaine D. Wegener, 93, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community of heart failure.
Elaine was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in Ladysmith, to Harvey and Ella (Buchholz) Spresser. They precede her in death. Elaine was a cook and janitor for the Ladysmith public school system and a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was also married, but divorced her husband. He also precedes her in death.
Elaine is survived by four sons, Allen (Betty) Wegener of Chippewa Falls, Terry Wegener of American Falls, Idaho, Wayne Wegener of Augsbury, Germany, Steven Loken of Missoula, Mont., daughter-in-law, Ann Judge of Bennett, Colo.; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two sisters: Delores (Jerry) Smrstick of Lindstrom, Minn. and Marlene (Leroy) Smrstick of Ladysmith.
In addition to her parents and ex-husband, Elaine is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Eula Mae and Leroy Lamoureux of Eau Claire.
Elaine will be buried in Riverside Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.