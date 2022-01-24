Arthur Stanley

Arthur Freeman Stanley, 68, of Sheldon, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., following a 2-week illness.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, to Harold and Stella Margaret (Bateman) Stanley.
Arthur moved to Sheldon in 1972 and married Cynthia Baker on Aug. 19, 1972, in Sheldon. He was a member of the Sheldon Co-op Board and Chippewa County DHIA for many years. He was Dairy Leader for the Cloudwalkers 4-H Club. He loved fishing and painting pictures for his family. After he retired, gardening was his passion. He was a dairy and cash-crop farmer all of his life.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Cynthia; three sons, Brent of Somerset, Cory (Elvey) of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Wade of Sheldon; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren;two step-great-grandchildren and his brother, Forest (Evelyn) Stanley of Barron.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jane Larson.
No services are planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
