Robert Sayre II

Robert W. Sayre, II, 38, of Birmingham, Ala., and formerly of Ladysmith, died unexpectedly and tragically at his home in Alabama on Friday, Aug.28, 2020.
Robert was born on July 6, 1982, in Birmingham, to Robert W. Sayre, Sr., and Frances Tolbert. He moved to Rusk County with his sister, Jessica, and brother, Justin, at a young age. He attended school in Weyerhaeuser, Bruce and Ladysmith.
All who knew Robert knew he loved to laugh, was always up for a good prank and had a smile that could get him out of almost any trouble.
He was always there for his family and friends, who he also considered as family. While the love for his family and friends was undeniable, the love he shared with his five children was unconditional. He cherished the memories he made with them.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Mikkelson (Ladysmith), Nevaeh Tankersly of Lake Hallie, Shayla Witkiewicz, of Exeland and Brayah Sayre of Eau Claire; and his son, Jeremiah Haughian of Rice Lake. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Jessica (Joe) Clark of Rice Lake, Justin Sayre of Cornell and James (Porsechea) Sayre of Kentucky. He is further survived by his mother-in-heart, Betty Graham ofLadysmith; his loving nieces, Abby Clark and Averie Sayre and nephews, Carson Clark and Xander Sayre. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also mourn his loss.
Waiting for him at Heaven's gate is his best friend and his father, Robert W. Sayre, Sr. and his mother, Frances Tolbert, who both passed away in 2017.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory in Birmingham assisted the family with the arrangements.
Ladysmith
