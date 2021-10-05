Michael Boss

Michael Jerome Boss, 39, of Rice Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
“Little Mikey” was the most loving, beautiful person God could give us. Mike would give anyone the shirt off his back, had the greatest sense of humor and could brighten anyone’s day. He was the most forgiving man we’ve known. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, listening to music and hot rods.
Michael is loved beyond words. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure and he will be forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his ever-loving parents Dave and Kathryn Boss; his three children, Nevaeh, Dominic and Dylan and their mother, Jennifer Bruschuk; his siblings, David Boss (Cyndy Severson), Jena Boss (Todd Guider), Valerie Boss (Allen Lang) and Leigha Boss and his dear friend, Melanie Schreiber.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Michael will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Veterans Memorial Association, 605 Summit Avenue, in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
