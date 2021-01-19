Ethen Stock, stillborn baby boy of Jeffrey and Crystine (Kettler) Stock of Ladysmith, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Ethen — you were carried for a moment, but your love will last a lifetime. Someday little one we will hold you once again. A life so brief a child so small you had the power to touch us all.
Ethen is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Crystine Stock; grandparents, Craig and Linda Stock and Tony and Dawn Kettler; great grandparents, Jeff and Linda Stock, Bruce and Debbie Freeland, Larry and Marie Miller, Diane Bauspies, Veva Modestow and Lynn Kettler and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Earl Bauspies Jr. and Bernard Kettler Sr.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
