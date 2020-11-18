Stephen (Bear) A. Traczyk, 71, of Bruce, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Steve was born on Nov. 25, 1948, in Ladysmith, to Stanley and Martha (Czekalski) Traczyk. He grew up in the Weyerhaeuser area and graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School.
He worked on the family farm, Bohl Farms, Jennie O and Greg’s Sales and Service.
Steve was a kind soul. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and going to the casinos. He had a laugh that made everyone else laugh, and just enjoyed having a good time. He had many friends and family and will be missed.
He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Lawrence of Minocqua and Barbara Sanders of Mattison, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lillian Nawracaj; his brothers, Stanley, Jr. and John; and his brothers-in-law, Edward Nawracaj and James Lawrence.
Services are pending at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.