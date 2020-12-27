Paul Bocek

Paul Joseph Bocek passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was 95 years old.
Paul was born on Nov. 11, 1925, in the Maple Hill area of Ladysmith, to Paul and Susan (Sikora) Bocek. He attended an elementary country school near his home and graduated from Ladysmith High School on June 1, 1944.
He was a Navy veteran in WWII, serving from 1944-46. He was a driver of a landing craft on the USS Griggs (APA-11O). Serving in the South Pacific, his job was to take troops and equipment to shore.
During his service, he went through two typhoons, crossed the Equator twice and the International Date Line once. He participated in the amphibious assault during the Battle of Okinawa by taking troops to shore. When the suicide bombers were nearby, he would go between the ships and make smoke so the bombers could not find a target. When talking about the Battle of Okinawa, he always said, "I unloaded troops without a hitch. I had no idea how big the battle was.I just did my job."
Paul married Bonita (Bonnie) Mattison on Sept. 12, 1953. They bought a farm northwest of Bruce, where they raised their four children. Paul and Bonnie were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
During his childhood, he never received birthday or Christmas gifts. He found a baking powder can at the dump that had a little truck in it; that was his only toy. As a loving father, he always made sure his own children had joyful childhood experiences which were filled with treasured memories, gifts and celebrations.
Growing up on a farm, he knew the value of hard work. He was responsible for most of the farm work at age 11 when his father became terminally ill. He worked tirelessly his entire life and passed his work ethic on to his children and grandchildren.
Paul worked at Nash-Kelvinator in Kenosha and the Ladysmith A&P. He was a school bus driver and the head maintenance/custodian at Bruce School District for many years. He enjoyed 33 years of retirement.
Paul enjoyed gardening, woodworking and hunting. He was skilled at fly-fishing. For over 50 years, he and Bonnie enjoyed spending summers with their family and friends at their cabin on Blueberry Lake.
He was a member of the Nathaniel Lutheran Church, Bruce American Legion Post 268, and the Ladysmith VFW.
Paul is survived by his children, Cheryl (Ron Kinsley) Gerber, Blake (Maureen) Bocek, Michelle (Barry) Stout and Suzanne (Kent) Fecteau; eight grandchildren, Curt Gerber, Amber Ebert, Shannon Pendleton, Joshua Brinker, Scott Brinker, Jade Parpart, Ashley Brinker and Matthew Fecteau; sixteen great-grandchildren, Ella, Parker, Gannon, Ryker, Tara, Autumn, Lincoln, Breckin, Tessa, Charlotte, Clarence, Clara, Carver, Baya, Nadia, and Logan and his cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; his brother, Adam; his sisters, Anne Duecker and Mary Lee and his in-laws, Lewis and Benita Mattison.
Funeral services for Paul will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Bruce American Legion will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Friends may call at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Tuesday morning at the church one hour prior to the service.
