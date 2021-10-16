Margrethe Clark

Margrethe “Molla” Clark, age 85, of Rice Lake, and formerly of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2021, with her daughter Anna Lisa Hubbard by her side. A celebration of life for Molla will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at First Church of Christ, Ladysmith, with Pastor Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with a meal to follow. Interment will be at Ladysmith First Church of Christ Cemetery in Ladysmith.