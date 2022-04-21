Robert Radiker

Robert Eugene Radiker, 87, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Ross Senior Residence in Las Vegas, Nev. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, April 25, at Palm Southwest Mortuary in Las Vegas. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Ingram Cemetery with his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine Radiker, at a later date.