Robert Radiker

Robert Eugene Radiker, 87, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Ross Senior Residence in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1935, in West Allis, to Roosevelt "Buck" and Lucille "Lu" Radiker. For work, he was the plant manager for Miller Brewing until his retirement in 1990.
Robert is survived by his brother, Eddie; nephews, Scott and Ted; niece, Rachel; and Elaine's siblings, Richard, Harold, Therese, Jerry and Barbara.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, April 25, at Palm Southwest Mortuary in Las Vegas. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
He will be laid to rest at Ingram Cemetery with his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine Radiker, at a later date.
Please visit www.palmsouthwest.com where a link will be available to view the funeral livestream and where you may also leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith, WI is assisting with the burial.
Commented