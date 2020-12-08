Paul Flohr

Paul M. Flohr, 84, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.
Paul was born in Ladysmith at St. Mary’s Hospital to Paul L. Flohr and Mary (Beres) Flohr. He farmed north of Ingram for many years, then operated a small engine repair shop in Glen Flora. At the time of his death, he worked for the town of Flambeau.
He moved to the Ladysmith area in 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Linda and five children, John (Kelly), Patrick (Carrie), Theresa (Tom), Jennifer (Patrick) and Rachel (Josh). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers, Kurt Flohr and Rudy Flohr and sister, Mary Ann Hecker. He is further survived by his father-in-law, William Pfalzgraf; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Doris Pfalzgraf and sisters-in-law, Sonya Flohr and Mary Flohr.
Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.