Doris A. Michaelson, 97, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Clark County Rehab Center in Owen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.