Christine Kauffman

Christine Rosa Kauffman, 56, of Ladysmith, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Born May 26, 1966, in Markeschorgast, Germany, she was the daughter of Gunter and Maria Volmer.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Larry Kauffman; two sons, Larry Kauffman, Jr. of Ladysmith and Michael Kauffman of Bruce; four daughters, Jamielee (Bo) Camren of Ladysmith, Hope (Jason) Kugel of Ladysmith, Kelly Kauffman of Ladysmith and Stephanie Hiroshima of Virginia; 14 grandchildren, Ian, Annie, Emma, Benson, Aiden, Isabella, Summer, Sophia, Jaxen, Lily, Charlotte, Kashton, Kinsley and Alena.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Winter Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Tonee Martin officiating with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
