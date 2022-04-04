Louis Cicha

Louis Norbert Cicha, 83, of Glen Flora, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, of natural causes at his home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Military honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.