Louis Cicha

Louis Norbert Cicha, 83, of Glen Flora, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, of natural causes at his home.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1938, in Tony, to Joseph and Anna (Kubista) Cicha, Sr. and lived his entire life in the local area where he married Charlotte Kennedy on Dec. 28, 1982.
Louis graduated from the Glen Flora High School in 1957 and served two years in the U.S. Army. He spent his life on the farm raising beef cattle and working with his brother on his farm and working his sawmill. Norbert was an independent person and liked being outdoors. He was also a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony.
Survivors include his step-sons, Dan (Lisa) Kennedy and Earl Kennedy (special friend, Tammy); step-daughter, Veronica Madlon and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his brothers, Raymond Cicha of Glen Flora, Vincent (Carol) Cicha of Whitelaw, Daniel (Joyce) Cicha of Glen Flora and James Cicha of Glen Flora; his sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Stevens of Glen Flora and Margie (Gene) Verdegan of Glen Flora and his sister-in-law, Mary Cicha of Ladysmith.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anna Cicha, Sr.; wife, Charlotte in 1997; two step-children, Michael Kennedy and Annette Kennedy Bisson; four brothers, Charlie Cicha, Joseph Cicha, Jr., Rudolf Cicha and Lawrence Cicha and his sister, Clara Gifford.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Military honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30-11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the service.
