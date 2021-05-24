Ronald Ray

Ronald Keith Ray, 62, of Forest Lake, Minn., died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Howard & Eileen; nephew, John; cousin, Belinda.
He is survived by his bio daughter Jani & Jeff, grandkids Gavin, Brooklyn & Flynt; niece aka "my baby girl" Wendy, Derrick, grandkids Devin, Grayson, Addison & Allivia; brothers/sisters Peg & Robert, John & Pam, Howard & Linda, Benjamin, & Joseph & Mandy.
He was a true outdoors man who loved classic rock and a great time with friends.
A celebration of Ron's life and 63rd birthday will be held at Renovation Church, 12390 Frazier St. NE, Blaine, MN 55449 on Friday, May 28. There will be a service at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon/birthday cake immediately following service.
In lieu of memorials, send to the service or Ron/Wendy's home directly.
Our special thanks to Renovation Church in helping us honor our Papa's Life.
"We don't stop fishing because we get old. We get old because we stop fishing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.