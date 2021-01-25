Jean Burch

Jean E. Burch, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 3, 1933 in Dallas, Wis., to Ray and Bertha Olson. She graduated from Chetek High School. On Aug. 4, 1951, she was married to Gerald Burch at a ceremony in Dallas. She belonged to Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith.

After raising her seven children, Jean was employed in food service at Ladysmith Elementary School for several years.

Jean treasured her many trips with her husband, Jerry, and family and friends, to Las Vegas and casinos throughout the state. She truly enjoyed their other travels on an Alaskan Cruise and trips to Hawaii and Ireland. She enjoyed all the years spent going to Green Bay for the Packer games with family and friends.

She greatly enjoyed all the summers as a family spent at Pulaski Lake. She enjoyed having morning coffee with friends. Later in life, when she came to live at Flambeau Village Apartments, she enjoyed the morning gatherings for coffee and evenings for bingo night, Bible study, sing-a-longs and potlucks to celebrate neighbors birthdays.

Jean's greatest joy was spending time with her 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She showed endless love for each and every one of them.

Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and always putting others before herself. We will always cherish her labors of love spent over the years raising her family, and all the time spent baking bread, buns and cinnamon rolls along with a daily dinner to sit down and share together. She taught us how important it is as a family to always love and support one other. She taught us the importance of being kind to everyone and her door was always open to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Bertha (Knaffen) Olson; her husband, Gerald Burch; her son-in-law, Butch Hennekens; her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Lynn Bakalars; her sisters, Lois and Doris and her brother, Manley.

A service was held at Lady of Sorrows Church on Dec. 22 followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.