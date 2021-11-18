Ida Schultz

God called Ida Jean Schultz home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home in Hawkins surrounded by her family.
Ida was born on Feb. 10, 1938, in Dwight, Ill., to Clifford and Frances (Dickens) Dransfeldt.
When Ida was a young girl living in Portland, Ore., she met the love of her life, Glenn Schultz, while he was stationed there in the Air Force. After Glenn was discharged, she decided to pack up, move to Milwaukee and eventually marry Glenn on Feb. 15, 1958.
They made their home together on Milwaukee's southside; it is here where they raised their five children. During those years, Ida worked at a nursing home and First Wisconsin National Bank. Ida had a zest for life and made many lifelong friends from her neighbors and coworkers.
Ida always had a love for the country and animals, so to escape the city life, Ida and Glenn moved to Hawkins in 1995 and started a small hobby farm. Ida learned how to drive an ATV which gave her a new found freedom. Ida’s love for animals grew as she loved her horses, Sugar, Reba, Bingo and Sassy and her dogs, Gretchen, Tinker, Lobo and Lady, just to name a few.
Ida loved her chickens, ducks, guinea hens, turkeys and the crazy personalities of her goats, Nipper and Bubba, who brought her much joy.
She especially loved the serenity of country life, watching the deer as they played in the yard, and the variety of birds at her feeders.
But she always looked forward to weekends, when her children and grandchildren would come to visit. She also enjoyed the yearly fishing trips to Canada she would take with her family.
But as the years progressed and with an aging body, the animals on the farm became less and less. So Ida found new joy in crafting and houseplants. She looked forward to her weekly, sometimes even daily trips to Walmart to talk with the sales people and get ideas on what she could do next. Ida was a people person, often striking up conversations with strangers. Most of all, she took pride in her family. Ida was a caring and wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ida is survived by her husband, Glenn of 63 years and her five children, Leonard (Ana), Mike (Rhonda), Leanne (Bob), Rich (Maureen) and Mary (Adam); 13 grandchildren, Tony, Jimmy, Becky, Paul, Diana, Stephanie, Bowen, Rae, Orion, Zachary, Colton, Sarah and Brian and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Frances Dransfeldt and her brother, Clifford “Lee” Dransfeldt.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
