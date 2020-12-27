Tammy Nelson

Tammy (Brockman) Nelson, 57, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
Tammy was born in Marshfield to Douglas and Beverly (Wienke) Brockman on Sept. 27, 1963. She was the second of their six children. She attended grade school in Pittsville and Auburndale and high school in Pittsville and Baraboo. She graduated from Baraboo in 1981. She earned an associate in nursing degree from Midstate Technical Institute.
She was a registered nurse with a lifelong passion for caring for others. She also enjoyed life in the northwoods, hunting, camping, cooking and time with her grandchildren.
Tammy is deeply missed by her husband, Jeff of Hawkins; her mother, Beverly Brockman; her brother, Ken Trevean of Wisconsin Rapids, her sister, Lisa (Don Schell) Brockman of East Troy; her children, Joshua (Jessica) Reeves of Loganville, Mathew (Laura) Reeves, Shane Reeves of Oregon, Wis., and Desiree (Larz) Pooler of Bruce; her stepchildren, Brianna Deckert and Zeb Heriks; 16 grandchildren; her step-grandchildren and many others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas and three siblings, Dawn, Tina and Jason Brockman.
Due to the ongoing health crisis current plans are for a small gathering of immediate family followed by a celebration of life at a later date. However cards, stories, and well wishes will be greatly appreciated and can be sent to Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, 120 Fritz Ave. E, PO Box 80, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
