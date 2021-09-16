Janine Riddle

Janine Ann Riddle, 66, of Ladysmith, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in her home.
She was born in Ladysmith to Donald and Joan Smith. Janine graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1973. She attended Eau Claire School of Cosmetology.
After a few years in Eau Claire, she moved to La Crosse and was co-owner of a beauty salon. She married Marvin Riddle of La Crosse. They later divorced and she moved to Minneapolis where she drove school bus and was a free-lance graphic artist. She became a personal care worker while caring for her soulmate.
She moved to Ladysmith following his passing.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Canfield, a nephew and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
There will be no formal service.
A private family memorial is planned at a later date.
