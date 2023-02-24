Daniel Zimmer

Daniel “Dan” E. Zimmer, 69, of Glen Flora, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, from pancreatic cancer after a nine month illness.
He was born on March 28, 1953, in Rusk County Memorial Hospital, to Bill and Marie Zimmer. They preceded him in death. Dan married Marla Foltyn in Tony on June 21, 1975. He was also a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony.
Dan worked at Dairyland Insurance Agency for many years. In addition, he served in the United States Air Force and also dedicated a lot of time to improving the community, with time spent on the Rusk County Board, the Wildlife Restoration Association, Flambeau High School Booster Club, and Glen Flora Community Club.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time doing anything that pertained to the outdoors, most notably hunting, fishing, making maple syrup or gardening. But what Dan loved to do the most was be a grandpa. He was his grandchildren’s biggest supporter and fan, and rarely ever missed one of their sporting events. When he wasn’t cheering them on, he was teaching them to love the outdoors in the same ways that he did, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marla; son, Mike (Jen) Zimmer of Ladysmith; two daughters, Shannon (Les) Martin of Glen Flora and Jennifer (Aaron) Frafjord of Tony; his brother, Don Zimmer of Ladysmith and his sister, Darlene McFarland of Rochester, Minn. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill and Marie, he was preceded in death by an infant son and two brothers, Darrel and Duane Zimmer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. A committal service will take place at a later date at St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Tony.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.